Madisonville man accused of throwing kitten at a woman while intoxicated

A Madisonville man faces charges including animal cruelty after police say he threw a small kitten at a woman Tuesday night.
Madisonville Police said 22-year-old Tyler Craig and a woman had an argument in a parking lot along West Center Street after 9 PM. When officers arrived, they say they noticed Craig holding a small kitten and both people continued to argue in the officer's presence.
According to a police report, the woman pleaded with Craig to give her back the kitten. Police say that's when Craig threw the cat into the air in the woman's direction. The cat landed on the ground.
Officers arrested Craig for charges of Animal Cruelty, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Intoxication.
He remains in the Hopkins County Jail on no bond.
There's no word on the condition of the kitten.