 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Madisonville man accused of throwing kitten at a woman while intoxicated

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler Craig Mug

A Madisonville man faces charges including animal cruelty after police say he threw a small kitten at a woman Tuesday night.

Madisonville Police said 22-year-old Tyler Craig and a woman had an argument in a parking lot along West Center Street after 9 PM. When officers arrived, they say they noticed Craig holding a small kitten and both people continued to argue in the officer's presence.

According to a police report, the woman pleaded with Craig to give her back the kitten. Police say that's when Craig threw the cat into the air in the woman's direction. The cat landed on the ground.

Officers arrested Craig for charges of Animal Cruelty, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Intoxication.

He remains in the Hopkins County Jail on no bond.

There's no word on the condition of the kitten.

Tags

Recommended for you