Madisonville man arrested after dog bites officers multiple times

A Madisonville man faces multiple charges related to resisting law enforcement during arrest on Sunday.
Eric France faces potential charges of Assault, Terroristic Threatening, Resisting Arrest, and Harboring A Vicious Animal.
According to Madisonville Police, officers arrived to a home for an assault. When they arrive, France became aggressive towards officers and resisted police. While he pulled away, a dog owned by France bit an officer multiple times.
A witness to the assault told police that when they tried to stop France before police arrived, he pushed them into a coffee table and held a knife to the witness's throat.
France threatened to kill both people during the altercation. He also threatened an officer as they took him to the car.
He remains in Hopkins County Jail.