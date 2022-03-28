Madisonville Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Through Busy Construction Zone: KSP

A Madisonville, Kentucky man was arrested early Monday morning after leading a trooper on a high-speed pursuit that went through a busy construction site, according to the Kentucky State Police.
KSP says it all started around 7:00 a.m. on Monday when a trooper patrolling I-165 in Ohio County saw a black Camaro driving south at a speed of 101 MPH.
When the trooper turned on his emergency lights and tried to stop the car, KSP says the driver sped up to over 120 MPH, aggressively weaving in and out of traffic in an attempt to get away.
KSP says the pursuit continued near the Butler County line, where the driver entered a construction zone, continuing to pass traffic by traveling around the orange barrels in the construction area. There were nine construction workers on the job site at the time, according to KSP.
As the pursuit continued, KSP says the driver tried to take an exit but crashed. He was then taken into custody.
KSP says the driver was 28-year-old Bent Parker of Madisonville.
Parker was booked into the Ohio County Jail on the following charges:
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer
- Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Speeding
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to Wear Seatbelt
- Improper Passing
- Failure to Produce Insurance
- Failure to Signal
No other information was released by KSP.