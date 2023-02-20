Multiple men arrested related to shooting death in Madisonville

A Madisonville man faces a murder charge following a shooting Sunday at an apartment complex.
Madisonville Police said 21-year-old Raleigh Lamar faces murder and possession of a handgun by convicted felon after a shooting at Cross Creek Apartments on Island Ford Road.
The shooting left one person dead. Identification of the victim has not been released. More information on the shooting will be released later today.
Lamar remains in Hopkins County Jail on no bond.
During the investigation, Madisonville Police weren't able to locate the weapon used in the shooting. According to police, officers discovered 20-year-old Quortez Greenwood had removed the firearm from the scene. During an interview with Greenwood, he told officers that he was trying to help his friend and hid the weapon at a relative's house.
Greenwood remains in Hopkins County Jail on 500 dollar cash bond.