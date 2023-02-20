 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Henderson, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Daviess and Warrick Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday, February 18 the stage was 24.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 37.1 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
37.2 feet on 02/07/2013.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Multiple men arrested related to shooting death in Madisonville

  • 0

A Madisonville man faces a murder charge following a shooting Sunday at an apartment complex.

Madisonville Police said 21-year-old Raleigh Lamar faces murder and possession of a handgun by convicted felon after a shooting at Cross Creek Apartments on Island Ford Road.

The shooting left one person dead.  Identification of the victim has not been released.  More information on the shooting will be released later today.

Lamar remains in Hopkins County Jail on no bond.

During the investigation, Madisonville Police weren't able to locate the weapon used in the shooting.  According to police, officers discovered 20-year-old Quortez Greenwood had removed the firearm from the scene.  During an interview with Greenwood, he told officers that he was trying to help his friend and hid the weapon at a relative's house.

Greenwood remains in Hopkins County Jail on 500 dollar cash bond.

Raleigh Lamar Mug
quortez greenwood mug

Quortez Greenwood / Hopkins County Jail

