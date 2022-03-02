 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Madisonville Man Charged With Murder After Fentanyl Overdose Death of 15-Year-Old Girl

Tyriek Palmer 21 of Madisonville via Hopkins County Jail

Tyriek Palmer, 21, of Madisonville (Hopkins County Jail photo)

A 21-year-old Madisonville man has been arrested and charged with Murder after a 15-year-old girl died from a fentanyl overdose, according to authorities.

Investigators with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit say 21-year-old Tyriek Palmer of Madisonville was arrested and charged with Murder and fentanyl trafficking on Tuesday after an investigation that had been going on for months.

According to authorities, the charges stem from an incident that happened on Oct. 3, 2021, where deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office were called to a medical emergency. After arriving at the emergency, authorities say they found a 15-year-old girl who had died. Following an autopsy, the girl's cause of death was determined to be a fentanyl overdose.

During the months-long investigation, investigators say they learned the 15-year-old girl had been messaging Palmer about purchasing counterfeit "Percocet 30s." Detectives say they learned the young girl had received the pills the night before her death and posted about them on Snapchat.

Through lab testing, authorities say it was determined that a pill found at the scene of the girl's death was laced with fentanyl - a powerful synthetic opiate that's about 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

After being arrested on Tuesday, Palmer was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on no bond. His court date has not been set at this time.

