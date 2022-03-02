Madisonville Man Charged With Murder After Fentanyl Overdose Death of 15-Year-Old Girl

A 21-year-old Madisonville man has been arrested and charged with Murder after a 15-year-old girl died from a fentanyl overdose, according to authorities.
Investigators with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit say 21-year-old Tyriek Palmer of Madisonville was arrested and charged with Murder and fentanyl trafficking on Tuesday after an investigation that had been going on for months.
According to authorities, the charges stem from an incident that happened on Oct. 3, 2021, where deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office were called to a medical emergency. After arriving at the emergency, authorities say they found a 15-year-old girl who had died. Following an autopsy, the girl's cause of death was determined to be a fentanyl overdose.
During the months-long investigation, investigators say they learned the 15-year-old girl had been messaging Palmer about purchasing counterfeit "Percocet 30s." Detectives say they learned the young girl had received the pills the night before her death and posted about them on Snapchat.
Through lab testing, authorities say it was determined that a pill found at the scene of the girl's death was laced with fentanyl - a powerful synthetic opiate that's about 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
After being arrested on Tuesday, Palmer was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on no bond. His court date has not been set at this time.