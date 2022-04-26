Madisonville man charged with selling drugs at home near middle school: police

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, northwest Kentucky, and southeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&