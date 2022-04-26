 Skip to main content
Madisonville man charged with selling drugs at home near middle school: police

  • Updated
TYSON WOOLFORK AGE 34 OF MADISONVILLE via Hopkins County Jail

Tyson Woolfork, 34, of Madisonville (Hopkins County Jail booking photo)

A Madisonville, Kentucky man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Monday as the result of an investigation that started a few months ago, according to police.

The Madisonville Police Department says that back in February, detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted a controlled purchase of suspected cocaine from 34-year-old Tyson Woolfork.

Police say the controlled buy took place at Woolfork's home, which is near the corner of South Spring Street and West Center Street, within 1,000 feet of Browning Springs Middle School.

Authorities say that another controlled buy of suspected cocaine took place in March at Woolfork's South Spring Street home.

Woolfork was arrested on Monday afternoon on charges of drug trafficking and drug trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school.

