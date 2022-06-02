Madisonville man indicted on rape charge from 1975 investigation

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man has been indicted on a rape charge in connection to an investigation dating back to 1975, according to authorities.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 77-year-old Melvin Nicholson Sr. had been indicted on the charge of 3rd Degree Rape.
Officials with the sheriff's office said that in 2021, they were referred to an investigation that dated back to 1975, where Nicholson Sr. was accused of a sex offense.
The case had been dismissed in circuit court with the ability to reinstate charges, and in 2021, individuals involved in the case were able to communicate with the sheriff's office, which caused the investigation to resume.
The sheriff's office says that new evidence was obtained in the case and presented to the Hopkins County Grand Jury, leading to Nicholson's indictment.
According to HCSO, Rape in the 3rd Degree is a class D felony, which can carry a punishment of one to five years behind bars.