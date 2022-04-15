Madisonville Man Tries to Run After Getting Pulled Over, Almost Causes Crash: Police

A Madisonville, Kentucky man was arrested on Thursday after police say he tried to run from a traffic stop.
The Madisonville Police Department says it happened around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, when an officer was watching the home of 20-year-old Micah Love of Madisonville.
MPD says the officer was watching Love's home because he had an active felony warrant for his arrest.
The MPD officer said he saw a taxi pull up to the home and pick up Love.
When the MPD officer pulled the taxi over, he said that Love got out and took off running.
Police say Love ran through the street after being told to stop, almost causing a crash in the process.
The officer said he lost sight of Love for a short time, but that Love was later found hiding in a small shed in a wooded area.
Police say Love was arrested and charged with fleeing police, along with the charge for his felony warrant.