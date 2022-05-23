Madisonville man wins $227,334 jackpot playing Kentucky Lottery online

A Madisonville man is the lucky winner of more than $227,000 after playing an Instant Play game online.
Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say the man who wishes to remain anonymous, was nervous when he showed up at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim the Jackpot prize of $227,334.80.
We're told on April 29th, the Hopkins County man sat down at his computer to play the Celtic Coins Instant Play game.
“I didn’t realize I’d won until I noticed the jackpot reset,” he said.
Officials say it wasn't until he received an email from the Kentucky Lottery confirming his jackpot win that he felt confident he won.
Officials say the man told them his financial planner was the first person he called.
We're told after taxes, the man received a check for $161,407.71.
He told officials his winnings will go into the bank for now.