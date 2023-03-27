Madisonville Police investigate possible murder-suicide involving a couple

Madisonville Police have released details in a death investigation that started on March 23 at a home on Echo Lane.
According to police, officers responded to the home after a family friend discovered Donald and Jayne Hundley deceased. During the investigation, it was determined that the couple passed away after gunshot wounds to the head.
Police said that Donald's injuries were self-inflicted and after an autopsy, it was determined that Jayne's injuries came after she was shot twice.
A .38-caliber revolver was discovered at the scene.
Madisonville Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office were involved in the investigation.