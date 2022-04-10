Madisonville Police Investigating Car Accident with Injuries

The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a car accident with injuries Sunday afternoon.
Police say a 25-year-old woman driving a Mazda failed to yield the right of way for a a 33-year-old woman driving a Toyota 4-Runner on West Center Street and North Church Street at 3:21 p.m.
The cars then crashed, with the front end of the Toyota striking the driver's side of the Mazada.
The 25-year-old driver was taken to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville for minor injuries.
The Madisonville Fire Department, Jeff's Towing and Capital Towing and Recovery assisted police.