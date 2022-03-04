 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&

Three Men Assault Victim and Steal Puppy, Police Say

  • Updated
  • 0
Howard McKinney, Jeffery McKinney, and Jacob McKinney via Hopkins County Jail

(Left to Right): Howard McKinney, Jeffery McKinney, and Jacob McKinney (Hopkins County Jail photos)

Three people have been arrested following an investigation into an assault report in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The Madisonville Police Department says it happened on Thursday afternoon, after central dispatch received a complaint of an assault on Dempsey Street in Madisonville.

MPD says officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, who appeared to have multiple injuries. He said that people inside the home on Dempsey street had beat him, hit him with a hammer multiple times, and stole his dog and other belongings.

Authorities say after interviews, officers learned the victim was lured to the house by 24-year-old Jacob McKinney.

After the victim was lured to the house, police say Jacob's father, 44-year-old Jeffery McKinney, assaulted the victim for several minutes. They say Jeffery's brother, 45-year-old Howard McKinney, joined in on the assault, beating the victim with a hammer and other blunt objects that were inside the house. 

We're told the trio refused to let the victim leave, taking his dog and other belongings. 

Police say both Howard and Jeffery had several active arrest warrants and Jeffery was in possession of meth at the time of his arrest. 

All three were booked in the Hopkins County Detention Center and charged with Robbery 1st Degree. 

