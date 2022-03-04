Three Men Assault Victim and Steal Puppy, Police Say

Three people have been arrested following an investigation into an assault report in Madisonville, Kentucky.
The Madisonville Police Department says it happened on Thursday afternoon, after central dispatch received a complaint of an assault on Dempsey Street in Madisonville.
MPD says officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, who appeared to have multiple injuries. He said that people inside the home on Dempsey street had beat him, hit him with a hammer multiple times, and stole his dog and other belongings.
Authorities say after interviews, officers learned the victim was lured to the house by 24-year-old Jacob McKinney.
After the victim was lured to the house, police say Jacob's father, 44-year-old Jeffery McKinney, assaulted the victim for several minutes. They say Jeffery's brother, 45-year-old Howard McKinney, joined in on the assault, beating the victim with a hammer and other blunt objects that were inside the house.
We're told the trio refused to let the victim leave, taking his dog and other belongings.
Police say both Howard and Jeffery had several active arrest warrants and Jeffery was in possession of meth at the time of his arrest.
All three were booked in the Hopkins County Detention Center and charged with Robbery 1st Degree.