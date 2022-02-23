Madisonville Woman Charged With Two DUIs in Two Days

A Madisonville, Kentucky woman was recently charged with driving under the influence twice in a two-day span, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says the first incident happened back on Feb. 18.
MPD says officers were sent to the Kroger store on Island Ford Road after a woman who seemed to be impaired was reportedly driving through the parking lot, almost striking multiple vehicles and people.
Police say the driver was identified as 25-year-old Marria McBride of Madisonville, and that when officers found her, she was slumped over the steering wheel. When they spoke to her, officers say she had pin-point pupils and that she was was rocking back and forth in the seat while grinding her teeth. She was taken to the Hopkins County Jail and charged with OMVWI.
One day later on Feb. 19, police say they were called to a hit-and-run incident that happened on N. Harrig Street.
The caller said that someone had backed into their vehicle and left the scene, but that they were able to get a license plate number and a description of the vehicle.
Officers recognized that as the same car, McBride had been driving the day before. The car was spotted not long after on Spring Street. When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off swerving on and off the road.
According to MPD, the car eventually stopped behind a home on Broadway Street. That is when they say McBride got out of the driver's seat and made a run for it; a man was in the passenger seat, but didn't run.
When officers caught McBride, she told them the man had been driving during the hit and run. She also said, the man had been threatening her with a gun, according to the incident report.
Officers did not find a gun on the man. The report indicates McBride was showing signs of being on drugs at the time of her arrest.
She was booked back in the Hopkins County Jail and is now facing another OMWWI, as well as charges related to the hit and run and police pursuit.