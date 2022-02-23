Madisonville Woman Charged With Two DUIs in Two Days

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Golconda.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and
Newburgh Dam.

.Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River into at least next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.  For Shawneetown,
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0
feet Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Golconda.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and
Newburgh Dam.

.Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River into at least next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.  For Shawneetown,
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.8
feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 40.8 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations one
tenth to locally two tenths of an inch likely. Minor sleet
accumulations also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Madisonville Woman Charged With Two DUIs in Two Days

  • Updated
  • 0
Marria McBride of Madisonville via Hopkins County Jail

25-year-old Marria McBride of Madisonville (Hopkins County Jail photo)

A Madisonville, Kentucky woman was recently charged with driving under the influence twice in a two-day span, according to police.

The Madisonville Police Department says the first incident happened back on Feb. 18.

MPD says officers were sent to the Kroger store on Island Ford Road after a woman who seemed to be impaired was reportedly driving through the parking lot, almost striking multiple vehicles and people.

Police say the driver was identified as 25-year-old Marria McBride of Madisonville, and that when officers found her, she was slumped over the steering wheel. When they spoke to her, officers say she had pin-point pupils and that she was was rocking back and forth in the seat while grinding her teeth. She was taken to the Hopkins County Jail and charged with OMVWI.

One day later on Feb. 19, police say they were called to a hit-and-run incident that happened on N. Harrig Street.

The caller said that someone had backed into their vehicle and left the scene, but that they were able to get a license plate number and a description of the vehicle. 

Officers recognized that as the same car, McBride had been driving the day before. The car was spotted not long after on Spring Street. When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off swerving on and off the road.

According to MPD, the car eventually stopped behind a home on Broadway Street. That is when they say McBride got out of the driver's seat and made a run for it; a man was in the passenger seat, but didn't run.

When officers caught McBride, she told them the man had been driving during the hit and run. She also said, the man had been threatening her with a gun, according to the incident report.

Officers did not find a gun on the man. The report indicates McBride was showing signs of being on drugs at the time of her arrest.

She was booked back in the Hopkins County Jail and is now facing another OMWWI, as well as charges related to the hit and run and police pursuit.

Tags

Recommended for you