Madisonville's 4th Fest spending drawing ire from taxpayers

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV)-- One city's celebration is now underway with a staggering price tag of nearly $374,000.
Frustration is boiling over in Madisonville, with some even calling for the mayor's resignation as hundreds voice their frustrations online.
Madisonville's mayor told 44News he doesn't have accurate figures for the festival's economic impact on the city.
"So, we have not had an economic study done on the event, so I do not have specific numbers for that," said Mayor Kevin Cotton.
We reached out to the Madisonville City Council this week to see if they would once again approve the use of hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for 4th Fest for 2024.
Despite numerous attempts, Misty Cavanaugh and Larry Noffsinger refused to respond.
Tony Space declined to comment. Franklin Stevenson spoke with 44news over the phone and said he thought the spending was appropriate but refused an on-camera interview.
We are still waiting for a response from Adam Townsend.
Chad Menser is currently out of the country and is expected to return next week.