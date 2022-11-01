 Skip to main content
Madisonville's 'Deck the Park' set to return this year

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Madisonville
Tommy Mason

The holiday season is quickly approaching and preparations are now underway for the holiday celebration in Madisonville.

'Deck the Park' is coming back for its third season. It's a free Christmas-themed event made possible by a partnership between the City of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission.

According to the organizers, the free nightly Christmas attraction includes a Christmas Light drive-thru, Community Christmas Trees, a Christmas Bazaar, and more.

The newest addition includes a 60-foot, 40-passenger Ferris Wheel and Reindeer Ride.

Deck The Park is open nightly from November 24 through January 1, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm with featured guests each weekend.

For more information bout the event, click here.

