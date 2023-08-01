 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Mae's Way Foundation offers new scholarships for high school graduates and college students

  • Updated
  • 0
Michele Gates holds a picture of her family
Josh Myers

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — When a child loses a parent to suicide, they can feel lost and isolated in their experience. Michele Gates, founder and president of Mae’s Way Foundation, is determined to give those kids a community and support system.

”I want these kids to know that they are courageous," Gates told 44News. "They’re not alone, they matter, they are loved.”

Gates knows firsthand the effects of losing a parent to suicide, and she created Mae’s Way Foundation after writing a children’s book about her struggles with her experience. All proceeds from her book sales go back into the foundation.

”My own mother died by suicide when I was five," Gates said. "This is just my way of giving back and helping kiddos like me.”

The culmination of years of fundraising and donations from organizations like 911 Gives Hope and the West Side Nut Club are now helping Mae’s Way Foundation offer two annual $500 scholarships: one to a high school graduate who has lost a parent to suicide and one to any college junior or senior pursuing a degree to provide mental health services to children.

In addition to offering the scholarships, upon request, Gates sends families bags containing materials and comfort items that can help children and parents process their emotions.

The scholarship is available to those in Warrick, Vanderburgh, and Newton County in northern Indiana.

If you’d like to help Mae’s Way Foundation, you can visit their website. The deadline to apply for the scholarships is Aug. 11.

Recommended for you