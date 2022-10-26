Mail call brings thousands of letters for Honor Flight veterans

Honor Flight volunteers are wrapping up the last minute preparations for this weekend.
Volunteers gathered to sort mail Wednesday for the veterans to read during their flight back home from Washington, DC.
Organizers say mail call is crucial to making sure veterans are reminded their service is not forgotten.
That's why volunteers took time to sort through thousands of pieces of mail written for those who risked their lives for our country.
If you didn't get a chance to write a letter, you can still participate in the welcome home parade.
The parade takes place this Saturday after their plane lands at the Evansville Regional Airport around 8:15 pm.