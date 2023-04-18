Mail call sorted through letters for Veterans going on Honor Flight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —
The 14th Honor Flight is set to take off this Saturday. As we get closer to take off, preparations are underway to make sure everything is ready to go once they hit the skies.
Today was Mail Call, an event where volunteers sort through letters that will go to the veterans. Every veteran on the Honor Flight will receive numerous letters from family, friends and the community to open up and read as they head to visit monuments and memorials in our nations capital.
"I think mail call is very important part of the trip," said Mike Mitchell, a veteran who went on Honor Flight 12.
For veterans, these letters mean the world to them. Whether they know the person or not, they feel the support and appreciation.
"It was overwhelming... really. Everybody's sitting around opening all those letters. Some of the kids, what they wrote was unbelievable," said Mitchell.
Each year, the Honor Flight sorts and gives veterans letters so they can open them on the flight to Washington D.C. Its one of the many memorable moments on the trip.
"It means more to any of them than they could ever say. These guys will be in tears, I'll be in tears," said Tonya Hanson, Database Director for Honor Flight. "Its so so so emotional for them because as we get into the Vietnam era, these guys never got a welcome home or a thank you for your service and so it means the world to them."
The flight takes off early Saturday morning and you will be able to follow along on air and online as our very own 44News reporter Ben Laufer will be on the trip.