Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam,
Paducah and Cairo.

Mississippi River at New Madrid.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.


.Recent rain and snow this past week, combined with a minor flood
wave moving downstream will cause a rise in water levels near
Smithland Dam and Paducah on the Ohio River. Otherwise, Water levels
along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly fall with
flooding expected to persist into next week.

The Mississippi River at New Madrid is expected to fall below flood
stage tonight.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam,
Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Mississippi River...including New Madrid...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 41.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

top story

Male Juvenile Arrested, Facing Terroristic Charge for Bomb Threat Against Apollo High School

  • Updated
  • 0
daviess-county-kentucky-generic-2020.jpg

A male juvenile has been charged in relation to a bomb threat made to Apollo High School.

He has been charged with complicity to commit second-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony, according to Daviess County Public Schools Police Department lead officer, Brad Youngman.

The bomb threats were made around 1 p.m. Thursday. Students were evacuated outside. After a sweep of the campus, with no device detected, students returned to class, Youngman said.

By Friday, a juvenile was arrested for the threat.

Youngman tells 44News students came forward with information that pointed them to this person.

The suspect was taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green and has court on Monday. 

Owensboro High School also dealt with bomb threats last week.

Youngman said they are working with the FBI on the best protocols to protect students.

