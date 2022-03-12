Male Juvenile Arrested, Facing Terroristic Charge for Bomb Threat Against Apollo High School

A male juvenile has been charged in relation to a bomb threat made to Apollo High School.
He has been charged with complicity to commit second-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony, according to Daviess County Public Schools Police Department lead officer, Brad Youngman.
The bomb threats were made around 1 p.m. Thursday. Students were evacuated outside. After a sweep of the campus, with no device detected, students returned to class, Youngman said.
By Friday, a juvenile was arrested for the threat.
Youngman tells 44News students came forward with information that pointed them to this person.
The suspect was taken to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green and has court on Monday.
Owensboro High School also dealt with bomb threats last week.
Youngman said they are working with the FBI on the best protocols to protect students.