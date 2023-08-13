Man accused of assaulting dad after an argument over chores

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A man is behind bars for assaulting his dad after an argument over chores, according to police.
Officers were sent to Spring Valley Road for an assault in progress on Sunday around 2:00 a.m.
According to the affidavit, Cody Jones got into an argument with his dad over chores. He then hit his dad in the face with a lamp and left the house.
Authorities say Jones returned to the house, put his dad in a headlock, punched him, and took his phone before leaving.
Jones was later found and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for robbery, escape, and domestic battery.