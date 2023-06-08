Man accused of breaking into Madisonville business and stealing items, including donation jar

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man faces multiple charges related to a break-in at a Madisonville, Kentucky business on June 6.
Madisonville Police said 24-year-old Gregory Stallworth faces charges of Burglary and Criminal Mischief for a break-in at Custom Audio on East Center Street.
When officers arrived to the business, the glass on the front door was breached and video from the business showed a man entering and removing items.
The man in the video took an amp and also the donation cash jar for the Humane Society. Officers say they located Stallworth along East Arch Street and matched him with the video and photo from the burglary.
Stallworth was placed under arrest and booked in the Hopkins County Jail, but has since been released on bond.