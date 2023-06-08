 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone and Fine Particles
PM 2.5 in the air through tonight for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Man accused of breaking into Madisonville business and stealing items, including donation jar

  Updated
  • 0
Gregory Stallworth Mug

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man faces multiple charges related to a break-in at a Madisonville, Kentucky business on June 6.

Madisonville Police said 24-year-old Gregory Stallworth faces charges of Burglary and Criminal Mischief for a break-in at Custom Audio on East Center Street.

When officers arrived to the business, the glass on the front door was breached and video from the business showed a man entering and removing items.

The man in the video took an amp and also the donation cash jar for the Humane Society. Officers say they located Stallworth along East Arch Street and matched him with the video and photo from the burglary.

Stallworth was placed under arrest and booked in the Hopkins County Jail, but has since been released on bond.

