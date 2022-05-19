Man accused of crashing into deputy's cruiser during pursuit in Vanderburgh County

A wanted man was taken into custody in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday after leading authorities on a pursuit and crashing into a deputy's cruiser, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says it started around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday when deputies got a call from the Indiana State Police about a pursuit heading from Posey County into Vanderburgh County.
Authorities say they were pursuing 23-year-old Kameron Smith, who had an active felony warrant for charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Possession of Methamphetamine.
VCSO says the pursuit led to the west side of Evansville, where stop sticks were used on Buchanan Road. However, it didn't end there.
The sheriff's office says Smith made his way to the area of Diamond Avenue and Heidelbach Avenue, where he began driving on the wrong side of the road. Due to his high-risk behavior, the sheriff's office says deputies immediately called off the pursuit.
A short time later as deputies continued to patrol the area, the sheriff's office says they spotted Smith fleeing from an alley onto Sherman Avenue.
VCSO says that as Smith was going north on Sherman Avenue, he crashed into a patrol car.
After crashing, VCSO says that Smith took off running, but that the deputy involved in the crash ran after him and took him into custody.
Both Smith and the deputy were sent to the hospital for medical evaluation. Both were treated and released, and Smith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Before Wednesday's pursuit and crash, the sheriff's office says Smith had led authorities on another pursuit just a few days earlier. They say that pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.