Man accused of crashing into minivan faces DUI charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A man is behind bars after crashing his truck into the back of a minivan, according to authorities.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the intersection of Mesker Park Dr. and SR 66 on Friday around 3:30 p.m.
Authorities say when they arrived, they found a red Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by Michael Coomes, had rear-ended a black Dodge minivan.
German Township Fire had to remove 3 injured people from the minivan, according to VCSO.
According to the affidavit, Coomes was unsteady on his feet, had watery eyes, and showed other signs of impairment.
Coomes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
He is being held without bond.