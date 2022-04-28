Man accused of defrauding Evansville employer by ordering products and selling them on eBay

A Henderson County, Kentucky man is being accused of defrauding his employer in Evansville by ordering products with company money and then selling them on eBay for his own financial gain.
Authorities announced Thursday that 44-year-old James Cox of Robards had been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud.
According to court documents, Cox was formerly employed as the Parts Manager for a business in Evansville. He was responsible for ordering parts and logging them into the business's inventory.
Authorities say that from approximately 2016 to 2020, Cox is accused of defrauding his employer by ordering parts that the business didn't need and then selling the parts on eBay for his own personal profit.
If convicted, Cox faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment, three years’ supervised release, and a $250,000 fine on each count - though actual sentences are determined by a federal district court judge and are typically less than the maximum penalties.
After a hearing scheduled for April 29, Cox will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal.