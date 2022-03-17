Man Accused of Murdering Wayne County Deputy Accepts Plea Deal

The man accused of shooting and killing a Wayne County, Illinois sheriff's deputy accepted a plea deal in court on Thursday, according to officials with the Wayne County Circuit Court.

According to court officials, 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to one count of Murder.

As part of the plea agreement, all other charges against Tate were dropped.

Tate was originally arrested back in December of 2021 following a string of crimes that began with the fatal shooting of Wayne County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sean Riley.

Tate is now scheduled to be sentenced on April 22 at 9:00 a.m.