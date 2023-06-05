Man accused of pulling gun on woman, threatening to kill her

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars in Evansville after being accused of pulling a gun on a woman and threatening to kill her in front of several young kids.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a home on Margybeth Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
EPD says officers arrived and talked to a woman who said that 25-year-old Daeon Groves had pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her.
The woman said that it happened during an argument while groves was intoxicated, and that Groves tried to take off in a black Camaro after the incident.
As Groves was getting into the vehicle, the victim said he slammed the door on her arm and pushed her to the ground, injuring her.
EPD says officers found the Camaro going down Green River Road and pulled it over. They say Groves was inside and that a handgun was found under his seat.
Police say the gun came back as stolen, and that Groves admitted to being drunk.
Groves was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges including pointing a firearm, intimidation with a deadly weapon, public intoxication, and possession of stolen property.