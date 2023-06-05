 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
today, Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,


Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man accused of pulling gun on woman, threatening to kill her

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights generic mgn (1).jpg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars in Evansville after being accused of pulling a gun on a woman and threatening to kill her in front of several young kids.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a home on Margybeth Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

EPD says officers arrived and talked to a woman who said that 25-year-old Daeon Groves had pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her.

The woman said that it happened during an argument while groves was intoxicated, and that Groves tried to take off in a black Camaro after the incident.

As Groves was getting into the vehicle, the victim said he slammed the door on her arm and pushed her to the ground, injuring her.

EPD says officers found the Camaro going down Green River Road and pulled it over. They say Groves was inside and that a handgun was found under his seat.

Police say the gun came back as stolen, and that Groves admitted to being drunk.

Groves was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges including pointing a firearm, intimidation with a deadly weapon, public intoxication, and possession of stolen property.

Daeon Groves, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Daeon Groves, via Vanderburgh County Jail

