Man accused of punching woman at the Vanderburgh County Fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A man faces multiple charges after punching a woman in the face at the Vanderburgh County Fair.
Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they were sent to the Vanderburgh County Fair on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. for a fight.
Deputies say they found Spencer Schenk, who smelled like alcohol.
According to authorities, Schenk sent multiple messages to his ex-girlfriend and threw a drink at her friend.
According to the affidavit, Schenk later pushed his ex-girlfriend and hit her multiple times in the face, pulled her hair, and threw her on the ground.
Schenk was barred from the Vanderburgh County Fair back in 2022.
He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for three counts of battery, public intoxication, minor possessing alcohol, and criminal trespass.