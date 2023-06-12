 Skip to main content
Man accused of setting fire to security cameras, holding gun to woman's head

  • Updated
Dustin Ireland

Evansville Police were called Saturday, after reports about a man committing arson to security cameras at a Tremont Road home.

 Tommy Mason

Police say Dustin Ireland faces charges of intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A house call lands an Evansville man behind bars with additional charges.

Police say they were called to a home along Tremont Road Saturday night, after reports Dustin Ireland set fire to security cameras.

We're told the home was full of smoke and Ireland refused to leave.

Police say Ireland was tased and taken into custody.

According to reports, a woman told authorities Ireland put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her two days prior.

Ireland is charged with Intimidation and Resisting Law Enforcement.

