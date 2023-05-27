Man accused of spraying employees with fire extinguisher during burglary at business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars after breaking into a business and spraying the staff with a fire extinguisher, according to police.
Officers say they were sent to a burglary in progress at Golden Living Woodbridge, a residential facility, on Friday around 11:00 p.m.
Officers say the caller told them a man broke into the building, told them to "evacuate," and sprayed the employees with a fire extinguisher.
Authorities arrested Joshua Fullerton when they arrived.
The affidavit shows an employee told officers that Fullerton was pulling on the locked doors and forced them open, causing the security alarm to go off.
According to the affidavit, an employee asked what Fullerton wanted, and he walked into a nearby residential room and left when no one was inside. He then grabbed a fire extinguisher from the wall and told everyone to evacuate before he started spraying employees.
Authorities say he then stole cigarettes and a lighter when he walked into the hallway.
Fullerton was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for burglary, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and theft. He is being held on a $1,000 bond.