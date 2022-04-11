Man Accused of Stealing Copper From Recycling Center in Muhlenberg County

A McLean County, Kentucky man was arrested on several burglary charges after police say he was caught stealing copper from a recycling center in Muhlenberg County.
The Greenville Police Department says officers arrested 48-year-old Daniel Ray Phillips of Sacremento early Monday morning in connection to the burglaries.
Police say the investigation began after two previous burglaries had been reported at the Greenville Recycling recycling center on Maple Street earlier in April and March.
The police department says officers responded to Greenville Recycling after someone called 911 early Monday morning to report someone inside the building.
When they got there, GPD Officers said they found Phillips hiding in a portable toilet inside the building.
Police believe that Phillips was stealing copper from the facility and selling it to another recycling facility.
GPD says Phillips was arrested and charged with three counts of 3rd Degree Burglary, among other charges.
Phillips was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail.