Man accused of threatening Evansville firefighters with box cutter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man was arrested after police say he used a box cutter to threaten firefighters.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate an incident at an Evansville Fire Department station on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they were told that a man had been threatening firefighters with a box cutter.

Officers say they found the man and identified him as 51-year-old Brady French.

After officers found and detained French, they say he admitted to being at the fire station with a knife.

French was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon.

