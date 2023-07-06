Man accused of threatening Evansville firefighters with box cutter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man was arrested after police say he used a box cutter to threaten firefighters.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate an incident at an Evansville Fire Department station on Wednesday around 2 p.m.
When officers arrived, they say they were told that a man had been threatening firefighters with a box cutter.
Officers say they found the man and identified him as 51-year-old Brady French.
After officers found and detained French, they say he admitted to being at the fire station with a knife.
French was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon.