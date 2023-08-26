Man accused of threatening two people with a machete and gun

OWENSBORO, KY. (WEVV)— A man is behind bars after a stand-off in Owensboro.
Officers say they were called to a house on Crittenden Street on Saturday around 1:14 p.m. for a man with a weapon.
According to the press release, officers were told a man was inside the house, threatened two other people with a machete and gun, and refused to let them leave.
According to authorities, officers arrived on the scene and secured the perimeter.
Officers say they were able to make contact with the two hostages, and after a short time, the two left without injuries.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The emergency Response Team was able to get John Williams to leave peacefully.
According to the press release, detectives executed a search warrant and found a large machete and firearm replica.
John Williams was arrested, charged, and booked into the Daviess County Jail for two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, and six counts of probation violation for felony offenses.