Man and Woman Taken Into Custody After Shooting at Deputies During Hotel Standoff: VCSO

  • Updated
Marisa Patwa

A man and woman who shot at deputies during an hours long stand-off Saturday have finally been taken into custody, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were originally called to the Quality Inn and Suites on a domestic call.

When they arrived, deputies say either the man or woman inside the room started shooting through the door at them.

The stand-off started early Saturday morning, ending just after 2 p.m. when the suspects were both hand-cuffed.

They are being taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Neither the suspects or any officers were injured.

We'll have more updates on this story as it develops.

