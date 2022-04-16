Man and Woman Taken Into Custody After Shooting at Deputies During Hotel Standoff: VCSO

A man and woman who shot at deputies during an hours long stand-off Saturday have finally been taken into custody, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were originally called to the Quality Inn and Suites on a domestic call.
When they arrived, deputies say either the man or woman inside the room started shooting through the door at them.
The stand-off started early Saturday morning, ending just after 2 p.m. when the suspects were both hand-cuffed.
They are being taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Neither the suspects or any officers were injured.
We'll have more updates on this story as it develops.