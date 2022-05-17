Man arrested after 67 marijuana plants found in Greenville home, sheriff's department says

A Greenville, Kentucky man was arrested on several charges Tuesday after authorities say they found 67 marijuana plants in his home.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department says 37-year-old Jordan Martin of Greenville was arrested as the result of an investigation Detective Troy Gibson assigned and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.
In addition to the 67 plants, the sheriff's department says officers also found marijuana wax and other drug paraphernalia during a search of Martin's Bass Lane home.
Martin was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia Buy Posses, Cultivating in Marijuana greater than 5 plants, and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Marijuana Wax.
He was booked into the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.