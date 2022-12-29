Man arrested after a robbery and assault in Mount Vernon

A man faces multiple charges, including felony robbery, after an incident that took place December 22nd in Posey County.
Mount Vernon Police said 25-year-old Walter Hampton-Rainey faces felony robbery, along with battery, leaving scene of a crash, and criminal mischief.
According to police, officers responded to Walnut Street for an assault. The victim told officers he was approached by the suspect when he got out of his truck. He said the suspect, while wearing a ski mask, demanded the victim to give him money. The suspect took the victim to the ground, stuck him in the eye, and left the scene.
Later that evening, officers spotted a vehicle near Canal Street and 6th Street that had been involved in an accident and left the scene. The vehicle matched the one that left the assault.
Following multiple days of investigation, the owner of the truck was placed under arrest for assault and leaving the scene of an accident.