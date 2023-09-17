Man arrested after assaulting other man with bowling ball, authorities say

EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEVV) — Two men were charged at Diamond Lanes in Evansville Sept. 16 after one of them struck another man with a bowling ball.
One of the men later identified as Kemani Harris, told officials that Chris Norman came into Diamond Lanes and was saying racial slurs towards them and he swung on him and his friend Labron Wilson and hit Harris in the face.
When officials spoke with Wilson he admitted to having a bowling ball in his hand when the Norman started using racial slurs causing him to throw the bowling ball at Norman and striking him in the forehead before he hit the ground. As Norman went to get up Wilson struck him again.
After speaking with Norman they found out that Wilson and Harris came in complaining about the music that was playing. Norman asked what was wrong with it and Wilson and Harris jumped him for no reason. Norman said he was struck in the head with a bowling ball and then he couldn't remember who did it.
Wilson was arrested and transported to VCCC for felony battery and Norman was charged with misdemeanor battery.