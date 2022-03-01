Man Arrested After High Speed Chase Through Henderson

An Evansville man was arrested after leading police through a high speed chase in Henderson Monday.
Henderson Police say they were dispatched to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Avalon that was reportedly stolen from an Evansville Apartment Complex.
We're told Evansville dispatch reported the vehicle was last seen heading towards Henderson.
HPD says officers located the stolen Avalon traveling South on Highway 41 North.
Authorities say as officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect fled heading South on Green Street at a high rate of speed.
Police say the suspect, 34-year-old Charles Brown, was located running on foot on North Elm Street a short time later.
Police say Brown told authorities "he did not have a ride to Henderson, so he stole one."
Brown was arrested in reference to Receiving Stolen Property over $1,000 under $10,000, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, Recklace Driving, and operating on a Suspended License.