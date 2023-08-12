Man arrested after nearly hitting a deputy and damaging school property, authorities say

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY. (WEVV)— A man faces several charges after a multi-county pursuit overnight.
According to the press release, dispatch told the Daviess County Sheriff's Office to be on the lookout for a pursuit approaching Daviess County from Henderson County around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Deputies say the pursuit originated in Union County and passed through Henderson.
According to authorities, spikes were deployed, but the driver, Jacob Lawrence, was still driving at high speed with no front tires.
Daviess County deputies joined the pursuit as it passed the intersection of Highway 60 W. and Covington Ridge Drive.
According to DCSO, Lawrence later turned into the parking lot of Audubon Elementary School, where he nearly hit a Daviess County deputy head-on and damaged school property.
According to the press release, He drove through the schoolyard, where his car got stuck, and he was arrested.
Deputies say they found illegal drugs and a large amount of money on Lawrence.
Lawrence was charged with fleeing police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and speeding.