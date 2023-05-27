Man arrested after overdosing and leaving children in the bathtub, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man faces charges after police say he overdosed while his children were left unsupervised in a bathtub.
Officers say they were sent to Oxford Square for a medical emergency on Friday around 7:00.
Officers say they were told Marcus Howard was overdosing and in and out of consciousness.
Authorities say Howard was regaining consciousness when they arrived and did not have to use Narcan on him.
The affidavit shows that officers found a syringe, a spoon with residue, and a piece of brown/grey saturated cotton.
According to authorities, the spoon residue and cotton tested positive for cocaine and heroin.
According to the affidavit, the reporter told authorities that Howard had been staying with him intermittently. He said when he returned to the apartment, he heard Howard's two juvenile children in the bathtub and found them in the tub filled with water, unsupervised for an unknown time. He told officers he heard the kitchen sink on and found Howard slumped over in the sink.
Howard was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of cocaine, child neglect, and possession of a syringe. He is being held without bond.