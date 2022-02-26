Man Arrested After Using Shopping Cart to Break in Evansville Dollar Tree: Police

A man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he used a shopping cart to break into the Dollar Tree on Diamond Ave in Evansville.
According to Evansville Central Dispatch, the call came in just after 6 a.m. about a burglary.
Once on scene, officers say they discovered the front glass door had been shattered.
Police say a man was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for the crime.
Dollar Tree workers tell 44News they identified the man as someone homeless who is in the area a lot.
They say they believe he had broken in to sleep there and escape the cold temperatures.
A repairman was working to get the door fixed Saturday afternoon when a 44News Crew stopped by.