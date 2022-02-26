Man Arrested After Using Shopping Cart to Break in Evansville Dollar Tree: Police

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Golconda .Water levels continue to rise along the Ohio River from Owensboro to Golconda. Crests in minor to moderate flood stage are forecast to occur early to mid week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY, MARCH 08... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 08. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 41.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.1 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday, March 08. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&