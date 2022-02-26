Man Arrested After Using Shopping Cart to Break in Evansville Dollar Tree: Police

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown, and Golconda

.Water levels continue to rise along the Ohio River from Owensboro
to Golconda. Crests in minor to moderate flood stage are forecast to
occur early to mid week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 44.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown, and Golconda

.Water levels continue to rise along the Ohio River from Owensboro
to Golconda. Crests in minor to moderate flood stage are forecast to
occur early to mid week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY, MARCH 08...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 08.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.1
feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday, March 08.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&
top story

Man Arrested After Using Shopping Cart to Break in Evansville Dollar Tree: Police

  • Updated
  • 0
Man Arrested After Using Shopping Cart to Break in Evansville Dollar Tree: Police
Marisa Patwa

A man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he used a shopping cart to break into the Dollar Tree on Diamond Ave in Evansville.

According to Evansville Central Dispatch, the call came in just after 6 a.m. about a burglary.

Once on scene, officers say they discovered the front glass door had been shattered.

Police say a man was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for the crime.

Dollar Tree workers tell 44News they identified the man as someone homeless who is in the area a lot.

They say they believe he had broken in to sleep there and escape the cold temperatures.

A repairman was working to get the door fixed Saturday afternoon when a 44News Crew stopped by.

Recommended for you