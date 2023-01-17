Man arrested at campground after witnesses say he offered drugs to help free his stuck vehicle

In Gibson County, a would-be camper is setting up camp in a jail cell after police say he was found with more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, some hypodermic needles loaded up with the drug, and a loaded gun.
According to the Gibson County Sheriff's Office, an employee of the Oakland City New Lake Campground called police on January 14 around 10:00 am regarding a disabled vehicle and its driver.
The caller told police the driver got his vehicle stuck "past the primitive camping area."
According to witnesses, the man was offering drugs to the campers in exchange for help freeing his vehicle.
Oakland City Police Officer Michael McGregor says when he approached 28-year-old Corbin Wira of Oakland City, Wira was visibly anxious.
Police say Wira admitted to having a knife and handgun on him.
Officers say they later found 74 grams of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles loaded with meth.
Wira faces several charges including possession of a handgun by a violent felon and dealing in methamphetamine.
He is currently being held in the Gibson County jail without bond.