Man arrested for attempting to rob Evansville liquor store, police say

An Evansville man remains behind bars after attempting to rob a local liquor store Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Evansville Police responded to the Liquor Locker on North Heidelbach Avenue after a report of a hold up in progress at the location.
Store employee told officers that a man came into the store, pulled out a knife, and attempted to rob them. The man then ran off.
Officers located 33-year-old Jason Faulkner in the area following the incident. He was booked in Vanderburgh County Jail, facing potential charges of Robbery, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Possession of Drugs.