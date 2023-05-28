Man arrested for drug dealing charges after police find dozens of bags of marijuana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—An Evansville man faces drug dealing charges after officers say they found a large amount of drugs on him.
According to the affidavit, officers were patrolling near Mickey's Kingdom on SE Riverside Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when they saw a car parked in the lot after closing.
Authorities identified the driver as Johnny Detalente Jr.
Officers say Detalente was sleeping inside the car and appeared disoriented and uncooperative with authorities when they arrived.
According to the affidavit, officers handcuffed Detalente and found two bags with a green leafy substance in his pocket.
Officers say they found a scale and a glass pipe with residue inside his other pocket.
While searching the vehicle, authorities say they found 24 baggies with a green leafy substance, which later tested positive for THC.
According to officers, with the combination of multiple plastic baggies, scales, and the amount of marijuana he had, they believed he was dealing narcotics.
Detalente was previously convicted for dealing marijuana, according to authorities.
Detalente was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.