Man Arrested for Murder After Woman Found Dead in Evansville Home: Police

A man has been arrested for murder after an incident that happened in Evansville on Wednesday, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says 30-year-old Scott Terry Jr. was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday at a home on W. Indiana Street.
Numerous officers responded to the home at the corner of W. Indiana Street and N. Lemcke Avenue around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 and said that a woman had been shot inside a home, and that the suspect was still on the scene.
Police say the caller was able to provide them with the names of the victim and the suspected offender, Terry Jr.
As officers surrounded the home, they say they learned that Terry Jr. was no longer there, allowing them to enter the home.
EPD says that when authorities entered the home, they found a woman dead on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers also noticed that there were numerous children's items inside the home.
Police say they contacted local schools to make sure that the kids were all accounted for. All the children were found safe, according to EPD.
While officers continued to clear the home, they say they learned that Terry Jr. was in Henderson by contacting him over the phone. Police say Terry Jr. agreed to drive to EPD headquarters to talk to detectives.
When sheriff's deputies saw Terry Jr. driving down Highway 41, they pulled him over and took him into custody, according to EPD.
Police say Terry Jr. said he was in a "tumultuous relationship" with the victim, and that he admitted to the shooting. He's being booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for murder, according to police.
The name of the victim will be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office.
Terry Jr.'s mug shot has not been made available at this time.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.