Man Arrested for Murder After Woman Found Dead in Evansville Home: Police

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Christian, Daviess,
Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Union, and Webster.

* WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Madisonville,
Princeton, Oak Grove, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Central City,
Newburgh, Morganfield, Providence, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Dawson Springs, Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport and
Elkton.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 79 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CHRISTIAN
CRITTENDEN            DAVIESS               HENDERSON
HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MARSHALL              MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CALHOUN,
DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE,
HENDERSON, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MORGANFIELD,
MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
AND SMITHLAND.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT
FOR WARRICK...SPENCER...GIBSON...VANDERBURGH...PIKE...EASTERN
HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS COUNTIES...

At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Hazleton south across Evansville to near Henderson,
moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported tree damage.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Stanley, Petersburg, Eureka, Boonville, Dale and Santa Claus.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 142 and 148.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 52.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 60.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern
Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Man Arrested for Murder After Woman Found Dead in Evansville Home: Police

  • Updated
  • 0
Man Arrested for Murder After Woman Shot in the Head in Evansville: Police

Police responded to a home near the corner of W. Indiana Street and N. Lemcke Avenue on Wednesday where a woman was found shot and killed

A man has been arrested for murder after an incident that happened in Evansville on Wednesday, according to police.

The Evansville Police Department says 30-year-old Scott Terry Jr. was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday at a home on W. Indiana Street.

Numerous officers responded to the home at the corner of W. Indiana Street and N. Lemcke Avenue around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 and said that a woman had been shot inside a home, and that the suspect was still on the scene.

Police say the caller was able to provide them with the names of the victim and the suspected offender, Terry Jr.

As officers surrounded the home, they say they learned that Terry Jr. was no longer there, allowing them to enter the home.

EPD says that when authorities entered the home, they found a woman dead on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers also noticed that there were numerous children's items inside the home.

Police say they contacted local schools to make sure that the kids were all accounted for. All the children were found safe, according to EPD.

While officers continued to clear the home, they say they learned that Terry Jr. was in Henderson by contacting him over the phone. Police say Terry Jr. agreed to drive to EPD headquarters to talk to detectives.

When sheriff's deputies saw Terry Jr. driving down Highway 41, they pulled him over and took him into custody, according to EPD.

Police say Terry Jr. said he was in a "tumultuous relationship" with the victim, and that he admitted to the shooting. He's being booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for murder, according to police.

The name of the victim will be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office.

Terry Jr.'s mug shot has not been made available at this time.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

