Man arrested for stalking former co-worker in Madisonville, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Hopkins County man remains behind bars after his arrest for stalking, according to police.
Madisonville Police said 21-year-old Chance Fugate of Morton's Gap faces Stalking after arrest early Thursday morning.
According to MPD, officers was dispatched to an apartment complex in Madisonville, where the victim told police they were co workers with Fugate. On July 18th, at their place of employment, Fugate attempted to fight the victim. Fugate was fired for the incident.
On July 19th, Fugate sent a photo to the victim from the apartment complex where they live and threatening messages.
Before 2 A.M., officers observed a car pulling into the apartment complex near the apartment, saw the police cruiser, and quickly pull away. Police pulled the vehicle over and took Fugate into custody.
Fugate told police he was there to see a friend who lived there. Fugate told officers that he had a gun in the center console. The gun was fully loaded
He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.