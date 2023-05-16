Man arrested in connection to Henderson fentanyl death

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) —
In October of 2022, 17-year-old Cash O'Nan died after police say he was given a deadly dose of fentanyl. His family is finally getting justice.
Today, Henderson Police announced the arrest of Austin Jenkins who will be charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
O'Nan's painful death, shinned a light on a growing issue in our community.
Back in January, Henderson police announced that in the first two weeks of the new year, there was 20 overdoses and 5 deaths. Now in May, the numbers have reached 37 overdoses resulting in 10 deaths. While the numbers haven't grown exponentially, the fentanyl epidemic is still an issue in Henderson.
"I know that our efforts won't bring Cash back but we are hopeful that it'll save another teenagers life," said Chief Sean McKinney, Police Chief for the Henderson Police Department.
"We need people to spread awareness, have prevention and we need them to encourage people to stay away from drugs in the first place," said Mike Gannon, a Drug Enforcement Agent.
The press conference was held to not only announce the arrest of Austin Jenkins but continue to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl in the community. Something that Cash O'Nan's mom knows all too well.
"All I want to tell parents is don't think your child cant do it," said Gialene O'Nan, mother of Cash O'Nan. "We prayed for him, our family prayed for him, we supported him when he tried to do better and we urged him to do better."
Across the county just last year, over 72-thousand people lost their lives to fentanyl overdose.