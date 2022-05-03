 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Hopkins County drug investigation facing new charge for stolen gun, police say

Jaylen Drone, 18, of Utica

Jaylen Drone, 18, of Utica (Hopkins County Jail photo)

A western Kentucky man who was arrested in connection to an undercover drug investigation in Hopkins County is facing a new charge after police say a handgun that was found in his possession was found to have been stolen out of Owensboro.

Authorities had previously said that 18-year-old Jaylen Drone of Utica had been arrested as part of an investigation into the trafficking of suspected fentanyl pills.

Drone, along with three other people, were arrested on drug trafficking charges after police said they found suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills. Police also said that a handgun was found in the car that Drone was riding in at the time of his arrest.

On Tuesday, the Madisonville Police Department said that Drone was now facing the new charge of receiving a stolen firearm.

Investigators say the new charge was filed against Drone after they found out that the gun found in the car during Drone's arrest was stolen out of Owensboro.

