Man Arrested in Madisonville for Threatening to Kill Multiple People: State Police

The Kentucky State Police says a man was arrested in Madisonville on Sunday after admitting his plans to kill multiple people.
KSP says it was contacted by the Warrick County, Indiana Sheriff's Office around 1:00 p.m. about finding 33-year-old Zachary Conner in Madisonville. According to WCSO, Conner was making threats to kill several people.
According to KSP, Troopers and local police found Conner parked at a CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville.
During an interview, KSP says Conner told authorities his detailed plans to kill someone he knew, and the actions he was taking to do it. He also said he was going to kill a Deputy Jailer, according to KSP.
Conner was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on 2 counts of terroristic threatening 3rd degree, violation of a foreign EPO/DVO, and attempted murder.