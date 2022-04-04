Man Arrested in Wabash County After Pursuit and Crash, Sheriff's Office Says

A Mt. Carmel, Illinois man was arrested over the weekend after leading a deputy on a pursuit before crashing, the Wabash County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office says the pursuit started on Saturday when a deputy saw a motorcycle going 85 mph in a 55 mph zone on E. 400 Road.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy tried to pull the driver over but he sped up and refused to stop.
While attempting to turn onto Highway 1, the sheriff's office says the man driving the motorcycle lost control and crashed.
WCSO says the man took off running into a field before being caught by the deputy.
The sheriff's office identified the man as 38-year-old Matt D. Swift of Mt Carmel.
Swift was taken to the county jail on several different charges for fleeing the deputy, speeding, operating a vehicle without a license, and possession of meth, according to WCSO.