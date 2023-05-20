Man arrested on multiple charges after officers conducted a felony car stop on stolen vehicle, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— An Evansville man faces charges after police say they conducted a felony car stop on a stolen vehicle.
Officers say they were on a person down run near SE Sixth St. on Friday around 4:35 when they saw a stolen white Dodge Ram drive by.
Authorities say they conducted a felony car stop on the vehicle near the intersection of SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Liberty Way.
According to the affidavit, Ramarius Chambers and two other people were in the vehicle.
Authorities say Chambers rented the vehicle and never returned it.
According to officers, they found a prescription pill bottle without a label and identified the pills inside as cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride, a muscle relaxant.
Chambers was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for auto theft and possession of a legend drug.